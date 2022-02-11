Land Trust of Virginia and Goose Creek Association // 2040 Screening Event

In partnership with Together Films, Land Trust of Virginia and Goose Creek Association will host a VALENTINE WEEKEND virtual screening of the film 2040.

Please join us in sending a VALENTINE to our Earth!

With your children and grandchildren, join us for 2040, a visionary story of hope about the climate crisis, exploring the very real possibility that humanity could reverse global warming and, in the process, improve the lives of every living thing.

Guided by the voices of 100 children aged 6 to 11 describing the world they hope we will leave for them, filmmaker Damon Gameau takes us on a global journey to meet scientists, innovators and ordinary citizen changemakers and learn about the solutions already available to us now, and to envision what the world of 2040 could be if we rapidly put those solutions to work. Meet the people making game-changing progress in building that world.

This is the narrative that all generations need to see, to believe in, to work to bring about. You can watch the trailer here. Film running time is 90 minutes.

Pre-registration is required. The event is FREE to registrants with a suggested $5 donation when registering. Registrants only need ONE TICKET per viewing device.

Registrants will be sent a link and password to watch the film via email when registering, one hour before, and then 10 minutes before the beginning of the event on February 11. The film will be accessible until Monday, February 14 at midnight.