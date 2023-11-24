Lake Anna Light Show

to

Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117

Come out to our Lake Anna Tasting Room for our Light the Lake event every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6pm-9pm November 24th through December 30th 2023! We have fire pits and igloos! There are hot drinks, S'more flatbreads, dinner, snacks and cider of course. Shop local at the Christmas market on Saturday's and make a family tradition getting to the light show every week.

Info

Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117
Kids & Family, outdoors, This & That
540-894-1053
to
Google Calendar - Lake Anna Light Show - 2023-11-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lake Anna Light Show - 2023-11-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lake Anna Light Show - 2023-11-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lake Anna Light Show - 2023-11-24 18:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Alpaca-Sign Up

Most Popular