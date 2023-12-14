Come out to our Lake Anna Tasting Room for our Light the Lake event every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6pm-9pm November 24th through December 30th 2023! We have fire pits and igloos! There are hot drinks, S'more flatbreads, dinner, snacks and cider of course. Shop local at the Christmas market on Saturday's and make a family tradition getting to the light show every week.
Lake Anna Light Show
to
Coyote Hole Ciderworks 225 Oak Grove dr , Virginia 23117
Kids & Family, outdoors, This & That
Mar 14, 2023
