Lake Anna Comedy Night

Come join us at Coyote Hole Ciderworks for a hilarious time with a full line up of comedians and our special favorite comedian host Jayé Toler. He brings new and accredited talent each time! We all work hard to make sure this is a high quality, professional show. You will not be disappointed. Please be seated by 8:30pm, show starts at 9pm.

These are non refundable, and rain or shine events. If it rains, we move the party inside and it will be close seating - Presale tickets get seated first. Dinner and snacks are available for purchase as well with beer, cider, wine and non alcoholic beverages.

No outside food, drinks or mugs or coolers are allowed. Any violation with outside alcohol will result in immediate removal with no refund.

Day of tickets will be $20 at the bar. If we have to move inside pre sale tickets are seated first, then it’s standing or seated on the covered patio outside with sound. In good weather the show is outside with plenty of seating!!

Tickets:

August 5th: www.eventbrite.com/e/382125737367

September 2nd: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/382477268807

October 7: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/382582453417

November 4: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/382585793407