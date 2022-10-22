Join us for the 22nd Annual Ladybug Fund Winetasting & Silent Auction. Where you can taste and savor a variety of imported European and West Coast wines paired with culinary delights. You’ll also enjoy live jazz and craft beer. Our highly anticipated silent auction features exceptional wines for bid and other sought-after items. All proceeds support SOAR365 programs for infants, children, and youth.
Ladybug Fund Winetasting and Silent Auction
SOAR365 3600 Saunders Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23227
Mar 18, 2022