Kizomba in the Orchard

Albemarle CiderWorks and C4-Kiz are excited to announce the start of a new monthly event: Kizomba In The Orchard. This is a family-friendly night of dancing, dining, and cider! All levels of dancers are welcome to join in this experience. Come out this Memorial Day weekend to enjoy a beginner-friendly lesson by Phillip and Alyssa, music by the DVM's DJ Charlie Devine, catering by one of Cville's local eateries, and cider crafted by ACW.

Our first event takes place immediately after the Weekend Workshops with guest instructor Semil, so be sure to ask him for a dance while he's visiting from Orlando!

THE WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW MUCH:

• Location: Albemarle CiderWorks, 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, VA 22959

• Dates: 5/28/2022

Time:

• 6:00p - 7:00p: Beginner-friendly Kizomba lesson with Phillip and Alyssa

• 7:00p - 11:00p: Social dance with DJ Devine

Event Cover:

• $10 early bird | $15 same day

• 30% off cover with student ID

Payment methods:

• Venmo - @A-m-correa (last #: 1121)

• PayPal - core4kizomba@gmail.com

• Credit at the door (includes processing fee)

• Cash at the door

*please use "family and friends" for all online payments*

PRECAUTIONS:

Registration is open to all, regardless of vaccine status. Participation in a close contact, physical activity does come with in increased risk of exposure to illness and risk of injury. Masks are not required; however, participants may choose to wear one if they feel more comfortable. We ask that you stay home if you are feeling ill.

IN SUMMARY - WHY SHOULD YOU JOIN US?

• Friendly, welcoming community

• Learn new skills in a new style of dance!

• Meet & greet with 2 guest artists!

• Connect with Kizomberos from neighboring communities

• Beginner-friendly

• No partner required

• Student specials - 30% off with ID

Admission to evening social INCLUDED with purchase of Weekend Workshop ticket!

Please do not hesitate to ask questions! See you on the dance floor!