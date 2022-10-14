KISS America at Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

We accept cash or credit cards.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Food will be available from local food vendors.

Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

Please check out the Buffalo Hemp Company's Smoke Zone, our new designated smoking area sponsor. Be sure to visit them in Roanoke, Floyd and Blacksburg!

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

KISS America-

Founded on Feb 15, 2011, KISS America is Florida's ultimate KISS Tribute Band. We perform in full KISS make-up and costumes to replicate a true KISS concert experience. With smoking guitars, fire breathing, blood spitting, over-the-top drum solos, and plenty of Paul banter, KISS America provides a high-energy show that will entertain and impress both the serious as well as the more casual KISS fan.

We have extracted the best components from classic KISS, thru the modern era to give our audience the best possible show! We continue to rehearse weekly to keep refining the music and show and make it the best it can be. We bring along plenty of extras too, including a giant KISS drop curtain, state-of-the-art smoke, and lighting effects plus our own in-ear monitor system.

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com