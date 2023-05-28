King Family Vineyards Polo Season

Located at the family’s highly-acclaimed King Family Vineyards, The Roseland Polo Club holds matches with open admission each Sunday from June through mid-October. Each weekly match draws several hundred spectators to the polo field. Sunday polo is a family-friendly event and some will dress up fashionably and some will enjoy the matches in casual attire (no dress code is required). Spectators at King Family Polo encircle the field in festive tailgating fashion to watch friendly competition, to enjoy their polo picnics, the good company of friends and family and to savor the vineyard’s wines.