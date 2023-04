Join us for a free fun school readiness experience! A yellow school bus will be present from 5-6pm so kids can practice getting to/from school. We’ll also have library partners and the opportunity to sign up for library cards.

Other expected partners:

-Thrive Birth to Five

-Learn the Signs. Act Early

-Sprout School

-Chesterfield Mental Health

-Autism Society of Central Virginia

-First Priority Pediatric Occupational Therapy

-CMoR fun related activities