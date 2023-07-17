“Kids Just Wanna Have Fun” Summer Art Camp 2023

Choose July 17-21 or July 24-28

Del Ray Artisans invites young campers ages 8-12 years old for “Kids Just Wanna Have Fun” Art Camp to spend a week creating art with professional local artist instruction. Students will have an immersive creative journey: painting, sculpting, journaling and other artful planned activities. During nice weather, students will have outdoor time. All artist supplies are provided.

Choose between Week One (July 17–21) and Week Two (July 24–28). Walk-ins are not allowed. You must register in advance at DelRayArtisans.org/art-camp

Art Camp runs Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm. Students must bring their own lunch. Class size is limited to 10 children per week, and costs $350 per child. Scholarship support is available; contact Gallery@DelRayArtisans.org for an application.

Art Camp will be at Del Ray Artisans gallery at the Nicholas A. Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301. There will be an online exhibition highlighting the two weeks of art camp available later in August for parents, friends and community. For more information and registration, visit DelRayArtisans.org/art-camp

Del Ray Artisans, founded in 1992, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community.

Del Ray Artisans (DRA) appreciates the continued support from the City of Alexandria, Alexandria Commission for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts. DRA is a 501(c)(3) organization.