The Kent State Shooting and its Impact on College and the Military

On May 4, 1970, America was devastated by the tragic events at Kent State University in Ohio. With four students dead and nine wounded at a rally on campus, American opposition to the invasion of Cambodia reached an all-time high. The events at Kent State University would directly impact the way that the military and its ROTC programs would be viewed and treated at American universities. Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon and Vietnam Veteran Chris Knaggs as they look at the tragedy, its surrounding events, and the effect that it had on the American military on college campuses.

