Bring your pup and join us for the Inaugural “K9 Veterans Day Memorial Dog Walk” presented by Woodfin – Your Home Team.

On Saturday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. we invite you to bring your furry friends and participate in this event. The walk will honor all K9 military working and service dogs and also be an opportunity for you to bring your dog and walk to honor those dogs who have spent their lives in service.

REGISTRATION:

Saturday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Walk begins at 10 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial’s Heilman Amphitheatre

ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

0.9K Dog Walk with stops to remember Military Service Dogs throughout history.

Dog caricature portraits

Decorate your own dog-cake, courtesy of Zoom Room Dog Training in Richmond.

EVENT REQUIREMENTS:

All dogs must be on a leash, have an ID tag on collar or a microchip with dog’s name and owner’s information.

All participants must complete a registration waiver prior to or upon arrival.

All participating dogs must be accompanied by an adult.

All those 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult.