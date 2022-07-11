Junior Animal Keeper Camp (July 11-15)

Maymont Park 1000 Spottswood Road, Virginia 23220

Discover what it takes to care for the animals at Maymont. Join Aquarists and Animal Keepers during their daily tasks, including feeding the animals and making enrichment treats.

For Rising 4th – 5th Graders

This program is also offered August 1-5.

