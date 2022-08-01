Junior Animal Keeper Camp (Aug 1-5)

Discover what it takes to care for the animals at Maymont. Join Aquarists and Animal Keepers during their daily tasks, including feeding the animals and making enrichment treats.

For Rising 4th – 5th Graders

This program is also offered July 11-15.

Additional Information

Program parking is available by the entrance to Maymont Farm.

Safety precautions will be in place. Masks are recommended for all campers and teachers while indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible outdoors. The use of hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing will be encouraged. Many activities will take place outside, and social distancing will be observed during all activities.

For questions, email us or call 804-358-7166, ext. 304.