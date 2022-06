Juneteenth marks the annual celebration of the news of freedom reaching people who were enslaved in the farthest reaches of the United States at the end of the Civil War. This year, Gunston Hall is commemorating those whose ingenuity shaped the plants we know and love today.

Drop in between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022 to explore the growing things influenced by people held in slavery, like Joe, Nan, and Bess at Gunston Hall.

Regular admission applies.