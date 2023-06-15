The National Juneteenth Foundation will host thousands of guests for its upcoming 3rd Annual Freedom Festival. The weekend kicks off on Thursday, June 15 with an HBCU President’s Forum, followed by a legislative reception and Juneteenth Honors featuring performances by Ashanti, Ja Rule, I Am Compton, and more. The black-tie affair will recognize industry legends Chuck D., Herbie Hancock, and other community leaders such as T.I., Tameka Mallory, HBCU presidents, and other special guests. The weekend will also offer attendees a chance to hear insight from corporate leaders and DE&I experts, as well as attend one of the largest diversity-focused career fairs in the country. The festival’s family-friendly events include a Book and Bike Give-a-way and a culminating block party on Saturday. More information and tickets can be found at www.thejuneteenthfoundation.com.