July 2022 Art Shows Opening Reception

In the South, we like to slow things down for the summer. It’s our way of dealing with the heat and humidity. A cool glass of lemonade and sangria goes down smoothly. You can get either or both at Art Works to enjoy while experiencing our Southern Summers (It’s summertime and the living is easy) exhibit. We are also presenting Emily Baker, the Chester Artists Association EX-PO and Glenda Creamer Out West/Back East.

Have you seen Manchester lately? We are rocking with new restaurants, businesses, and places to live. Discover Manchester with our Rock RVA scavenger hunt and exhibit. Painted rocks will be on display at Art Works. Join in the fun by helping us create painted rocks with Facebook Group, RVA Rocks. These will be placed at various locations in Manchester where you can visit and win prizes.

Join us on July 22nd, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for the opening reception. Meet the artists. There will be live music, free parking, and refreshments. Libations provided by non-profit, RVA Thriving Artists. The exhibits continue through August 20, 2022. This event is free and open to the public.