Josh Lief is singer-songwriter, guitar player based in Richmond, VA. Josh has released two albums of original music. Those albums are “Redemption” and “Love In Disguise.” Both were recorded at Montrose Recording in Richmond, VA. They are available at CDBaby.com, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, etc. Josh plays with JLB (the Josh Lief Band) that gigs throughout Virginia and beyond. The band includes Josh on guitar/vox, Kristen Daniel on keys/vox, Jon Sullivan on bass and Andre LaBelle on drums. JLB combines Josh’s original music with classic and southern rock plus some blues and country. JLB is a coming together of 4 musicians who have been playing for decades and audiences can’t help but stomp their feet and clap their hands to the music of these seasoned professionals.

Must be 21 or older to attend.