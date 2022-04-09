John Kirby Jazz & Blues Festival

Shenandoah Conservatory’s annual Jazzathon returns with a new name that pays homage to Winchester’s own John Kirby, the award-winning double bassist who collaborated with jazz greats such as Billie Holiday, Dizzy Gillespie and Benny Goodman among others. The festival features a full day of jazz and blues performed at indoor and outdoor venues across campus. Enjoy food and drinks in our festival beer garden, and a lineup of performances by the conservatory’s own Studio Big Band, Little Big Band, Jazz Combos, the John Kirby Band and special guest artists to be announced.