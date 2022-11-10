John H. Bowles Presents Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture

to

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091

Come join John H. Bowles, Art Curator at Radford University Art Museum, as he takes us on a journey through the Mithila art exhibition. This exhibition focuses on the Dalit myths and artistry of Mithila, a region in northeast India and southeast Nepal famous for its ancient and contemporary traditional arts and culture. They specialized in depictions of daily life, nature, and their distinctive rituals and myths relating to the worship of their deities.

Info

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091
Art & Exhibitions
5407454873
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - John H. Bowles Presents Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - John H. Bowles Presents Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - John H. Bowles Presents Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - John H. Bowles Presents Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture - 2022-11-10 19:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular