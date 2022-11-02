John Charles Thomas | The Poetic Justice

Join us at the Library for a talk by Judge John Charles Thomas on his inspiring memoir, "The Poetic Justice." The youngest and the first Black justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia in the commonwealth’s history, Thomas began life in a home broken by poverty, alcoholism and violence in the segregated schools and neighborhoods of postwar Norfolk.

As he chronicles his trajectory from the "wrong side of the tracks" in Norfolk to the supreme court bench in Richmond, he takes us from his difficult beginnings to a professional life as a Virginia lawyer, recounts his international travels and shares his encounters with world leaders such as Chuck Robb and Mikhail Gorbachev.

A book signing will follow the talk. For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3536.

This is a free event. Registration is required.