John Bullard Classical Banjo Concert

John Bullard will perform a Classical Banjo Concert with Markus Compton on Piano at the Floyd Center for the Arts in the Community Hall on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The concert will begin at 7:00 pm and tickets are available for $25/advance, $10/students, and $30/door. This concert is presented by the Center in partnership with Virginia's Blue Ridge Music Festival.

Over the course of his performing and recording career, John Bullard has invited audiences to share in a transformative revelation: to experience the artistic marriage of banjo and classical music. “Absolutely enchanting,” writes critic Graham Rickson of the UK-based The Arts Desk. “A musical education and experience that broke genre barriers,” noted Morgan Morrison, program director for the performance space The Barns of Rose Hill

As a classically trained musician and the first graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Music to earn a degree in performance with the banjo, John Bullard has established a critically praised performing and recording career dedicated to exploring the artistic marriage of banjo and classical music.

Bullard understands that accepting the banjo—a “folk” instrument with a complex pedigree—into the classical fold is a challenging proposition for traditionalists; the guitar once had to navigate a similar journey to mainstream acceptance. But through three album-length recordings, live performance, and workshops, Bullard continues to introduce the classical banjo to a growing audience worldwide.