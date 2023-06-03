John Adam Wasowicz will be Author in Residence

John Adam Wasowicz will be Book People's "author in residence" from 10 AM to 2 PM.

He will read excerpts from his latest book Hazel Falls, and will be available to talk and answer questions as well as sign copies of his books.

As “Hazel,” a mechanical digging device, tunnels beneath Old Town Alexandria to complete a major water remediation project, skeletal remains are unearthed at the city’s treatment facility, conjuring up memories of the decades-old tragedy of the Orr sisters. The discovery occurs just as the convict at the center of the case appears in court to have his sentence reevaluated. Criminal miscues, legal maneuvers, and lost opportunities erupt as past memories collide with present-day revelations to uncover a complex hidden reality.

