Jazz Night at 868 Estate

Enjoy a night under the stars on the lawn at 868 Estate Vineyards with On Easy Street, playing the best of vocal jazz from the 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s. Sway along to the familiar jazz tunes of the Great American Songbook as the sun sets over the vineyard and the fireflies twinkle in the picnic grove.

Jazz and Wine are a perfect pairing. Add a beautiful picnic area, throw in some twinkling lights and you have all the ingredients for a night to remember with someone special.

Wine and food available for purchase. Free admission, family-friendly, pet-friendly. Concert chairs and blankets are encouraged. No outside alcohol allowed.