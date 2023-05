Presented by the Moss Arts Center.

$40-$85, $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Grammy-winning trumpeter Wynton Marsalis leads the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Made up of 15 of today’s finest jazz musicians, the group performs the music of great jazz composers as well as original works. The orchestra returns to the Moss with a program celebrating the centennial of percussionist Max Roach.

