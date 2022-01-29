January Exhibits @ Art Works

It is our 19th year of the annual Simply Photography exhibit at Art Works. Artists from all over Virginia submit their photography showcasing a variety of subjects and photographic methods. Also featured this month is Richmond Reframed—a very different photographic view of Richmond. Jeff Morris, a Richmond artist will present From RVA to Virginia Beach and Karen Palmer will present Notes from the Guitar Strings. The exhibits continue through February 19, 2022. Admission is free and open to the public.

Simply Photography 2022

Photographers get an opportunity to showcase their signature photographs in this juried show. You will see photography of all types including traditional, digital, manipulated, and photographic mixed media. This exhibit will be juried by Anthony Rumley, a professional photographer (https://www.anthonyrumley.com/). The exhibit will be in the main gallery.

Richmond Reframed by RVA Photographers Collective

Janneke Kotte, an award-winning photographer brings together talented photographers from greater Richmond in this exhibit. RVA Photographers Collective, founded by photographer Adam Lewis, focused on strengthening their creative eye by capturing the cityscape through various perspectives. As they photograph the Richmond cityscape the group provides feedback to each other for each study. This exhibit reveals Richmond through fresh eyes.

This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

________________________________________Notes from the Guitar Strings by Karen Palmer

Karen Palmer’s exhibit is inspired by music. As a musician, singer, song writer and guitarist who has played in Richmond cover bands, Karen found the music migrating into her paintings. Guitars and drums found their way onto her canvases. This first occurred during the COVID19 isolation and the results were so intriguing Karen created a full body of work. This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery

From RVA to Virginia Beach by Jeff Morris

Jeff Morris enjoys painting the waterways of Virginia and the landscapes of Richmond. His oil paintings are full of color and texture. This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.