January All-Media Show Opening

Crossroads Art Center 2016 Staple Mill Rd, Richmond, Virginia 23230

Join Crossroads Art Center for our January Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist.

 

We thank the IFDA Richmond Virginia Chapter for being our nonprofit sponsor for the evening. Learn More: https://ifda.com/chapters/richmond/

 

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

 

·         January All-Media Show Juried

·         Celebrating Black History Month Through Art!

 

Featured Exhibition Dates: Friday, January 20, 2023 – Monday, March 5, 2023

Featured Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays, 10:00am – 5:00pm. Sundays, Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
804-278-8950
