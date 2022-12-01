January 2023 All-Media Show Call for Entries

Crossroads Art Center is excited to announce an online call for entries for the January 2023 All Media Exhibition, which will run from December 1, 2022 – December 19, 2022

Call For Entries will be through Artcall.org which is an online service - visit crossroadsartcenter.com to learn more and follow the link.

There is no theme for this exhibit.

All work submitted must be for sale.

Before submitting artwork, please read and be sure you understand thoroughly procedures and expectations for participating in our 2023 juried all-media shows (AMS).

70 pieces will be chosen to be in the LIVE and the Online Exhibitions. The juror may choose more pieces to be part of the Online Exhibition that will NOT be shown Live.

Entry Fees:

General Public $15 per submission for the general public (with a limit of three submissions)

Current Gallery Members $9 per submission

New or Renewing Gallery Members $12 per submission

All Gallery Members receive a fourth entry for free. If an artist is not a member and wishes to participate, they may join at the time of entry. Commission on sales is 30%. For more information, download the All-Media Show application form

Crossroads Art Center’s AMS are open to mid-Atlantic artists through a bimonthly call for entries, and cash prizes are awarded for the winners. Each show is juried by a prominent arts professional from the community (a gallery director, curator, museum official, arts professor, or accomplished artist). Cash awards are given for 1st $100, 2nd $75, and 3rd $50 place winners. The 2022 AMS shows are exhibited at Crossroads Art Center and as an online exhibition where customers can shop directly from the website.