Les Yeux du Monde is pleased to present its first show of 2023, Locus Amoenus, a new body of work by Janet Bruce.

Janet Bruce’s new work began in the time of isolation brought by covid, during which she embarked on an extensive, near-obsessive color exploration. 360 color studies emerged from this period, many of which are included in a 160-inch-tall installation in her exhibition at LYDM. Her wall installation offers a joyful history of our cultural fascination with color. With a nod to the long-ranging influence of color theorists Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Eugène Chevreul, Bruce engages in a visual discourse with modern colorists ranging from Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse, Paul Klee, Mark Rothko, Joan Mitchell to the contemporary work of Gerhard Richter, Stanley Whitney and even the design team at Pantone. A chromatic tour de force, the scale and brilliance of this installation is flooring.