James River Ball Cocktail Arts Fundraiser

The James River Ball Patrons' Committee will host the annual cocktail party fundraiser at The Boathouse at City Point, Hopewell, to benefit arts enrichment activities for Hopewell City Public Schools' students. In the past year, JRB has contributed $8500 to Lamb Arts, paid for five live theatrical performances at elementary schools, awarded a $1000 scholarship to a future teacher, and paid for tickets for high school students to attend Swift Creek Theatre productions. Established in 1964, JRB is a community leader in Hopewell's growing arts scene. Tickets are $100 per person. Inquire via contact page at jamesriverball.com.