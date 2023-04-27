James Dill Signing

Eve Malone is impatient, her life unsettled. When not working, she cares for her mother in a dilapidated trailer on the family property, Malone Ridge. Momma is in rehab, and Daddy is getting out of prison soon. To cope, Eve lives vicariously through a favorite graphic novel and her best friend, Marcy. This wasn’t the life she had planned for after high school. Tragedy provides Eve the opportunity to run away from the drug-addled Allegheny mountains of West Virginia to Alexandria, Virginia, a land not so distant in miles but a world away from her old life. Starting anew is not easy, but Eve perseveres. When a once-dashed dream reappears, calling her back to Malone Ridge, she must choose between all she’s built and all she’s escaped. Malone Ridge is a poignant and quirky coming-of-age story with an obstacle at every turn and pacing to match its protagonist’s speed on the road. The novel explores themes of love, of chaos and order, resistance and resilience, and the power of the road. Malone Ridge and the unique young woman who calls it home will stay with readers for a very long time.