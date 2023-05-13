Jacob's Chance Spring Family Fest

Join the Jacob's Chance family for Spring Family Fest 2023! The festival will take place at RF&P Park on the Raven's football field. Enjoy great music, fun, snacks, games, live performances, food trucks, and family relays! Visit community partners as you complete activities around the event. All ages welcome - bring the whole family!

Date: Saturday, May 13th from 11-2pm

Location: RF&P Park (3400 Mountain Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060)

Individual Rate: $5/wristband

Family Rate: $20/Family of 5

Check out the Jacob's Chance website event page for details and registration!