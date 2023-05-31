Jackson Dean at Dr Pepper Park with The Jared Stout Band

All shows are rain or shine!

Fast-rising Country singer/songwriter Jackson Dean is quickly earning a reputation for his old school, gritty, lyric-driven, outlaw style of Country. Mature beyond his years, Jackson opted to move out to a cinderblock, concrete floor, one-room shack on the back of his grandfather’s property with no heat and no plumbing at just 18 years old. An adventurous and carefree spirit, the 22-year-old multi-instrumentalist, is also an old soul and skilled artisan whose pastimes include making leather goods, wood-burned art and disappearing into the woods to sleep under the stars. Bringing that same sense of adventure and downhome vibe to his songwriting, the “modern-day Country rambler” (Taste of Country) burst on the scene, showing people how real music can be with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album GREENBROKE (out now via Big Machine Records). The Maryland native’s debut, “Don’t Come Lookin’” came out swinging as the highest charting debut Country single since 2015 and is currently climbing through the Top 5 after being featured on the soundtrack for Netflix’s The Ice Road, Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone and having been covered on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The hit also landed a spot on Billboard Hot 100 as it continues to soar with more than 25 million radio airplay audience impressions and 70 million streams.

