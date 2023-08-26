Starr Hill Presents & Haymaker Productions are pleased to announce the inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festival taking place in the heart of Richmond, Virginia on August 26 & 27. Iron Blossom will offer two days of topline musical talent in the idyllic and historic Monroe Park. The park, located next to the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, is the oldest in the city of Richmond and marks a new and triumphant chapter in its history as a top music festival destination.

Iron Blossom will draw from Richmond’s vibrant and diverse community to bring fans a unique musical experience, with local artists sharing the stage with regional acts and international headliners. Headliners include the Billboard Hot 100 & Grammy-nominated singer and multi-instrumentalist, Hozier, LA-based, indie rock band, Lord Huron and indie pop singer/songwriter, Noah Kahan. Additional artists rounding out the two days of good vibes and harmonies include: Elle King, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter, Colony House, The Heavy Heavy, Nikki Lane, Devon Gilfillian, Mipso, Son Little, Celisse, Danielle Ponder, Trousdale, Josiah & The Bonnevilles, and Briscoe plus Richmond locals, Angelica Garcia and The Legendary Ingramette. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.