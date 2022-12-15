An Irish Carol

to

The Keegan Theatre 1742 Church Street NW , District of Columbia 20036

An original work by Keegan favorite Matthew J. Keenan, AN IRISH CAROL is an homage to Dickens’ classic – told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David’s life may change forever.

Monday-Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm

Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm

Sunday matinees at 3:00 pm

Appropriate for audiences 16 and over due to mature language.

Info

Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
2022653767
to
to
