"Introduction to Paper Quilling Workshop"

Mount Vernon Avenue Mount Vernon Avenue, Virginia 22301

Instructor: Erica Hughes

Date: Saturday, February 25 from 10am-12pm

Cost: $15 Del Ray Artisans member / $25 Non-member, plus $30 supply fee

Class size: 3-8 participants

(Register by midnight on February 22)

Learn the art of paper quilling! Students will be introduced to the tools and techniques of this ancient art form. The instructor will walk everyone through step-by-step basic scrolls and how to use each of the tools, demonstrate some flowers and animals, and guide participants through making their own paper quill.

All materials for the class will be provided, and the students will take home a full set of tools so they can continue creating fabulous flowers, animals, and whatever else they can imagine! Come learn a new skill that is as old as paper itself!

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.

