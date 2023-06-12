Introduction to Knitting (Three 1.5-hour classes; Register Now)

Mon June 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm EDT

$75 – $85

Instructor: Dawn Zurell

Date/Time: (Mondays) June 12, 19, and 26 from 7-8:30pm (Three 1.5-hour classes)

Cost: $75 Del Ray Artisans member / $85 Non-member; Bring own supplies

Class size: 2-8 participants

(Register by midnight on June 9)

This introduction class is great for those who have never tried knitting or have knitted years ago and want to restart their craft. It is spread out over three weeks, so you will have time to practice the techniques learned in each session. This format will set you up for success in your new hobby and give you the basic skills needed to continue with future projects. You will also complete a pair of fingerless mitts!

This series of three 1.5-hour classes is for anyone aged 13+ years. The specific skills taught in this class are:

cast on

knit stitch

purl stitch

bind off

“tinking” or working back

fixing simple mistakes

Additionally, you will learn common knitting terms, and be introduced to the vast array of yarns in the fiber world.

Materials you must bring to class:

150-200 yards single ply worsted weight (#4) yarn, wool, wool blend, or other natural fiber in a light color (see yarn suggestions at the end of the class description)

US #8 (5mm) bamboo needles in straight or circular

Darning needle or notion kit/set

No preparation is needed, but (if you would like to have a book to refer to) here are a couple suggestions:

Modern Daily Knitting Skill Set: Beginning Knitting

Interweave Knits Knitter’s Companion

Suggestions for yarn:

Natural fibers, single ply yarn, and light colors are easiest for beginners, but we have included acrylic recommendations for those sensitive to wool.

2 skeins of Valley Yarns Berkshire, available at yarn.com

1 skein of Brown Sheep Lamb’s Pride Worsted, available at yarn.com

1 skein of Facets™ Yarn by Loops & Threads®, available at Michaels

2 skeins of Lion Brand® Landscapes® Fusion Yarn, available at Michaels and JoAnns

1 skein of Manos del Uruguay Maxima, available at Fibre Space (please have it wound into a cake)

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery.