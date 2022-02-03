Introducing Ruby Richards

Meet Ruby Richards! In 1938 the dancer and singer moved to Paris to replace Josephine Baker as the star attraction at the Folies Bergère. The famous cabaret music hall commissioned Man Ray to help introduce Richards to French audiences through his innovative portrait photographs.

Join us on Thu, Feb 3 at 6:30 pm to explore the artistic collaboration between Richards and Man Ray. The family of Ruby Richards will join VMFA's Dr. Michael Taylor for a roundtable discussion and audience Q&A. In-person and livestream options are available.

