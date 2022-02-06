Glow Healing Arts, located at 1936 West Main Street in Salem will be offering an Interactive Energy Experience at it's newly opened Salem location on February 6th from 11am to 5pm.

This is a free event (there will be vendors there with services and products for sale if desired) to the public and an amazing opportunity to meet local crafts people and practitioners offering a wide variety of products and services. From locally made herbal products, to handcrafted jewelry and artwork, to gems and crystals. Or, come and enjoy a detoxing foot bath, reflexology, reiki or pain management techniques from a licensed occupational therapist all while touring the oldest building in Salem. It stands to be an exciting day of exploration and meeting new people. Please come join us!!

Here is a link to the event page for complete details. https://fb.me/e/1fYxjDmsJ