Independence Day at Shirley

Celebrate July 4th weekend at Shirley on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm with the exit gate closing at 5:00 pm!

Take a self-guided tour of Shirley's grounds and 18th-century outbuildings, take a guided tour of the home's first floor, or a micro tour focusing on the Revolutionary War!

Guided tours of the home's first floor will be offered at 10:30 am, 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm.

Revolutionary War Micro Tour:

Learn more about Shirley’s involvement in the Revolutionary War and the history of Shirley during the end of the 1700s! Micro tours can be added on to either Grounds Only Admission or Guided House Tour Admission for an additional $5 and last approximately 20 minutes!

Revolutionary War Micro Tours will be offered on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 at 11:30 am, 1:00 pm, and 2:30 pm.