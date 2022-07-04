Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate where independence was won! Independence Day in Yorktown is a free, family-friendly celebration featuring a full lineup of events leading up to the big fireworks finale!

The morning starts at 8 a.m. with an 8K Run/Walk (https://bit.ly/3FVz2TL) followed by a patriotic parade along Water and Main Streets. Throughout the day, you can lounge on the beach, jam to live music, visit local shops, and explore several museums. Evening activities include a bell-ringing ceremony, patriotic concert, and an amazing fireworks display over the York River. Bring your flags; wear red, white, and blue; and come together to celebrate America!