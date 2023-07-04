Independence Day Celebration

Riverwalk Landing 331 Water Street, Yorktown, Virginia 23690

Celebrate where independence was won! Independence Day in Yorktown is a free, family-friendly celebration featuring a full lineup of events leading up to the big fireworks finale!

Join us for an Independence Day celebration all day long! Lounge on the beach, jam to live music, visit local shops, and explore several museums. Evening activities include a bell-ringing ceremony, patriotic concert, and an amazing fireworks display over the York River. Bring your flags; wear red, white, and blue; and come together to celebrate America! Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

