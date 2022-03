Mezzo-soprano Madeline Miskie's debut recital celebrates the feminine in its many forms. Peppered with women composers, poets, and songwriters, her program features a novel mix of musical styles from classical art song to Joni Mitchell, bluegrass to folk-rock, giving an earnest look at the archetypes of womanhood.

Madeline Miskie (mezzo soprano)

Guests: Matt Miskie (guitar), Jason Solounias (piano), Frank Zieginson (piano)