IMAX Live Presents Brandi Carlile

The upcoming “Brandi Carlile: In The Canyon Haze - Live from Laurel Canyon” is a connected theatre event featuring the six-time Grammy® award-winning recording artist. On September 28th, at 9PM EST at AMC Tysons Corner 16, Carlile will perform a special IMAX Live concert event, a one-night-only experience broadcast live to over 100 IMAX® theaters nationwide. The event will be Filmed for IMAX using digital certified cameras. The special concert will feature new reimagined Laurel Canyon inspired versions of each song, including three-time GRAMMY nominated song “Right On Time” and a special rendition of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

Directed by Sam Wrench (Billie Eilish, Mary J. Blige) and broadcast live from Los Angeles’ storied Laurel Canyon neighborhood, the one-time-only performance will feature Carlile and her band performing the lushly reimagined versions of each song from her new deluxe album, “In The Canyon Haze,” for the very first time. The unique and immersive live theatrical event will bring audiences up close and personal with the singer for the first time in IMAX.