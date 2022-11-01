Images of the Great War

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Stereoscopic images have been popular since the mid-nineteenth century. Photographers created amazing images and combined them with detailed descriptions that brought World War 1 (1914 – 1918) into homes and classrooms. Using these images, Virginia War Memorial Director of Education Jim Triesler will take you on a journey to the towns and battlefields of World War I where you will encounter the “Images of the Great War.”

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
804-786-2060
to
Google Calendar - Images of the Great War - 2022-11-01 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Images of the Great War - 2022-11-01 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Images of the Great War - 2022-11-01 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Images of the Great War - 2022-11-01 10:30:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular