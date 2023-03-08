“How Long Must We Wait:” Virginia’s Suffrage Movement

Gaining the right to vote was a long, protest-laden fight for American women. Virginia itself has had a lengthy and tumultuous road that led to women’s suffrage. As World War I came and went, women’s involvement in the war effort would prove instrumental in gaining their place at the polls. Join Virginia War Memorial Assistant Director of Education Crystal Coon on International Women’s Day, March 8, at 2pm as she looks at the women’s suffrage movement and how Virginia and the military impacted the fight for the right.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nIbmC695Rmmd5-Ay3S55ZA

Short Link: https://bit.ly/3KhrrmG