Honoring Our Combat Wounded: The Purple Heart

to

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

National Purple Heart Day is August 7 and honors those who have been injured or killed in action while serving in the United States military. The Award was first established and conveyed by General George Washington in 1782. As we approach this year’s observance, join American Family Association Assistant Digital Media Editor Dr. Robert Youngblood and Virginia War Memorial Education Director Jim Triesler for a conversation about the history of our nation’s oldest military award.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eeX65bcQRxOB8S3HSy1JtA

Short link: https://bit.ly/3OxIyyZ

Info

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
804-786-2060
to
Google Calendar - Honoring Our Combat Wounded: The Purple Heart - 2022-08-09 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Honoring Our Combat Wounded: The Purple Heart - 2022-08-09 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Honoring Our Combat Wounded: The Purple Heart - 2022-08-09 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Honoring Our Combat Wounded: The Purple Heart - 2022-08-09 10:30:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular