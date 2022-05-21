Homeward Trails Animal Rescue Fundraiser Concert Event

ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY!!!

Come see Julie Gold, Grammy award singer-songwriter best known for her musical composition "From a Distance," which became a hit for Bette Midler and won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1991. HOW LUCKY ARE WE TO HAVE HER FOR THE ANIMALS??

Read about this amazing woman here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julie_Gold

This amazing concert on May 21 benefitting Homeward Trails and tickets are only $30!!

Doors open at 6:30 PM

Concert begins at 7:00 PM

Manassas Baptist Church

8800 Sudley Rd.

Manassas, VA

Get your tickets today