Experience the ultimate Virginia Wine getaway at the inaugural Homestead Epicurean Classic sponsored by Wine & Country. This premier two-day event features more than a dozen of the Commonwealth’s finest wineries. Virginia wines are an incredible blend of Old World and New World style wines. They are lush, aromatic and beautifully balanced. This thoughtfully curated weekend is an oenophile’s dream. Events include the exclusive 2022 Governor’s Cup Case Tasting and The Homestead Norton Cup Challenge.
2 Days of Ticketed Events:
Master Classes
Wine Tasting
Live Music
Governor’s Cup Wine Tasting
Meet Virginia Winemakers
Expert Speakers
Silent Auction
Wine Dinner
Cooking Demonstrations
Food & Wine Festival
Wine & Country Life is proud to sponsor this event. Read more about it here: https://wineandcountrylife.com/the-homestead-epicurean-classic/