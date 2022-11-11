The Homestead Epicurean Classic

The Homestead 7696 Sam Snead Highway, Virginia Beach, Virginia 24445

Experience the ultimate Virginia Wine getaway at the inaugural Homestead Epicurean Classic sponsored by Wine & Country. This premier two-day event features more than a dozen of the Commonwealth’s finest wineries. Virginia wines are an incredible blend of Old World and New World style wines. They are lush, aromatic and beautifully balanced. This thoughtfully curated weekend is an oenophile’s dream. Events include the exclusive 2022 Governor’s Cup Case Tasting and The Homestead Norton Cup Challenge.

2 Days of Ticketed Events:

Master Classes

Wine Tasting

Live Music

Governor’s Cup Wine Tasting

Meet Virginia Winemakers

Expert Speakers

Silent Auction

Wine Dinner

Cooking Demonstrations

Food & Wine Festival

Wine & Country Life is proud to sponsor this event. Read more about it here: https://wineandcountrylife.com/the-homestead-epicurean-classic/

