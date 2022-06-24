HomeAid Northern Virginia's 5th Annual Builders for Babies Diaper Drive

Greetings from HomeAid Northern Virginia!

Based in Chantilly and established in 2001, we are a 501c(3) that connects vetted local non-profits serving those affected by homelessness with homebuilding experts who generously donate their time, resources, and expertise to create dignified, safe, and stable spaces that foster healing and growth. We also host other events that supplement the work of our non-profit partners.

One of those events is our Builders for Babies Diaper Drive. We encourage you to collect between Mother's Day and Father's Day (May 8th - June 19th) and have everything dropped off to our office (3684 Centerview Drive Suite 110B Chantilly, VA 20151) between June 21st-23rd. Here are ways you can help:

- Organize a diaper and wipe drive

- Shop our Amazon Wishlist

- Print and share our flyer

- Like, comment and share our social media posts

The cost of disposable diapers is nearly $1,000 a year per child which is a huge expense for families already struggling to get by. HomeAid Northern Virginia is collecting diapers/wipes to be distributed to 20+ of our nonprofit partners and we need your help. Please consider donating or hosting a diaper drive to keep babies clean and dry throughout Northern Virginia and beyond.

For more information on how to get started, please contact Georgeanne Harter at gharter@homeaidnova.org or 703-953-3529.